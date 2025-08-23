Next Article
Salman Khan steps back from 'No Entry 2' sequel
Salman Khan has stepped away from the sequel to 2005's No Entry following a reported fallout with producer Boney Kapoor and actor Arjun Kapoor.
The disagreement, said to be linked to Arjun's relationship with Malaika Arora (who was previously married to Salman's brother Arbaaz), led filmmakers to drop plans for the original cast reunion.
New cast to include Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh
The new lineup will reportedly feature Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.
Boney Kapoor admitted he was disappointed not to bring back the original trio but is now focusing on a younger cast.