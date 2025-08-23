Salman Khan steps back from 'No Entry 2' sequel Entertainment Aug 23, 2025

Salman Khan has stepped away from the sequel to 2005's No Entry following a reported fallout with producer Boney Kapoor and actor Arjun Kapoor.

The disagreement, said to be linked to Arjun's relationship with Malaika Arora (who was previously married to Salman's brother Arbaaz), led filmmakers to drop plans for the original cast reunion.