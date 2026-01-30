Salman Khan takes on AI deepfake drama in court
Salman Khan is in the middle of a legal battle after a China-based AI voice platform challenged a court order that stops them from using his name, face, or voice without permission.
The Delhi High Court had already granted Khan interim protection prior to January 21, 2026, but the platform says it affects its legitimate business activities.
What's this AI voice tech all about?
AI voice generation platforms can produce AI-generated voice models—think AI chatbots and other applications.
In Khan's case, AI-generated voice models could be used for commercial exploitation or manipulated or inappropriate content.
With concerns about trust and online manipulation growing, courts are stepping in to protect people from having their identities misused.
Why should you care?
If AI can mimic anyone's voice or image, spotting what's real online gets trickier.
This case isn't just about one celebrity—it highlights how tech is changing privacy and trust for everyone who spends time online.