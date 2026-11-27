Salman Khan to host a grand premiere for 'Maatrubhumi'?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly planning a grand premiere for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, which will hit theaters in about one week. The actor is said to be pleased with the final product and wants to showcase it to key members of the film fraternity. If the plans are finalized, this would be Khan's first premiere as a leading man since his 2019 films Bharat and Dabangg 3.
Premiere details
Premiere likely on December 2 in Mumbai
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Salman Khan is toying with the idea of organizing a premiere of Maatrubhumi, most probably on December 2 in Mumbai."
"If the plan materializes, it'll be a star-studded affair for sure. The whole industry loves and adores Salman Khan and is expected to turn up in full force to watch his film."
The film releases on December 4.
Premiere history
Khan's recent film premieres
Khan did not host premieres for his films Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023), and Sikandar (2025).
However, he organized a premiere for his production Farrey in 2023. The film marked the acting debut of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri.
He also held the premiere of Antim: The Final Truth (2021), where he played a supporting role opposite brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.