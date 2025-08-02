'Sam Bahadur' wins big at National Film Awards: Fatima-Sana Shaikh Entertainment Aug 02, 2025

Sam Bahadur just scored big at the 71st National Film Awards, winning Best Feature Film on National, Social and Environmental Values, plus awards for Best Makeup and Best Costume Design.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played Indira Gandhi, called it "a moment of honor" and thanked director Meghna Gulzar for the experience.