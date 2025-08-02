Next Article
'Sam Bahadur' wins big at National Film Awards: Fatima-Sana Shaikh
Sam Bahadur just scored big at the 71st National Film Awards, winning Best Feature Film on National, Social and Environmental Values, plus awards for Best Makeup and Best Costume Design.
Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played Indira Gandhi, called it "a moment of honor" and thanked director Meghna Gulzar for the experience.
Best Actor, Best Actress, and more for SRK, Rani Mukerji
Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey both picked up Best Actor trophies, while Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani got a nod for Best Choreography.
The event also celebrated The Kerala Story, Kathal, and Animal among standout films this year.