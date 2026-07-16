'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill died of pneumonia, representative confirms
What's the story
Hollywood actor Sam Neill's sudden demise on Monday (July 13) was due to pneumonia, his representative has confirmed. The 78-year-old actor had been battling stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare blood cancer, since 2022. But Neill had become cancer-free later. His family said he died "surrounded by family" in Sydney with "the dignity that has characterized his whole life."
Statement
Neill had 'filmed four projects back-to-back during the past year'
Neill's longtime representative Philip Grenz revealed the actor's cause of death after discussing it with his family.
He said, per The Guardian, "Sam passed away from pneumonia. Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy."
"In addition to running his award-winning winery, Two Paddocks, Sam had filmed four projects back-to-back during the past year."
Funeral details
Private memorial to be held in New Zealand
Grenz also revealed that Neill's funeral will be a private memorial at his farm in New Zealand.
He said, "I'd like to thank those who were truly close to Sam for considering his privacy with the respect he earned and his loved ones need and deserve during this immeasurably difficult time."
Fans wishing to honor the Jurassic Park star's memory are encouraged to donate to causes he deeply cared about instead of sending flowers.
Tributes
Nicole Kidman, Alec Baldwin paid tribute
Following the news of his death, Neill's family said they were in "immense sadness" at the loss. They expressed gratitude to St Vincent's Private Hospital staff for their incredible care.
His former partner, ABC journalist Laura Tingle, told ABC Radio Sydney that years of cancer treatment had exhausted him.
Hollywood stars like Nicole Kidman, Alec Baldwin, Richard E Grant, Cillian Murphy, Alan Cumming, and Henry Golding paid tribute to Neill on social media after the sad news broke.
Family statement
Family requested privacy during this difficult time
In a statement shared on Instagram on Monday, July 13, Neill's family said that his death was "sudden and unexpected."
"It is with immense sadness that the whanau [extended family] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing," it read.
They also requested respect for their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.