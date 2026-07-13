Understanding CAR T-cell therapy that helped Sam Neill beat cancer

CAR T-cell therapy, or chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, is a type of immunotherapy that treats certain blood cancers when standard treatments fail or the disease relapses.

The treatment involves modifying a patient's own T lymphocytes (T cells) to recognize and destroy cancer cells better.

This process includes collecting a patient's T cells from their bloodstream, introducing a new gene in the lab that enables these cells to produce a special protein called chimeric antigen receptor (CAR).