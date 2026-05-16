What to expect from Sam Raimi's 'Magic' adaptation

Hollywood director Sam Raimi, known for his work on the Spider-Man trilogy and the Evil Dead franchise, has been roped in by Lionsgate to helm Magic, reported Deadline. The film is a modern-day adaptation of William Goldman's 1976 novel of the same name. The story was previously adapted into a 1978 film directed by Richard Attenborough, starring Anthony Hopkins as a ventriloquist haunted by his puppet.

Production details Raimi will also produce the film Raimi will also be producing Magic under his banner, Raimi Productions. The film's screenplay has been penned by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, who previously worked with Raimi on Send Help. The production team also includes Roy Lee, Chris Hammond, Tim Sullivan, and Zainab Azizi. Nathan Kahane, Paul Fishkin, and Andrew Childs from Vertigo are set to serve as executive producers.

Director's match Here's what Lionsgate's Adam Fogelson said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, expressed his excitement about Raimi's involvement in Magic. He said, "Sam is the dream director for this project, in fact, his coming aboard represents one of the truly great matches of director and material." "The script is fantastic, and we could not be more excited to see Sam's direction and creative vision take it to another level."

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