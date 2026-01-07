Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops fierce 1st look for 'Maa Inti Bangaram'

Action-packed vibes and production scoop

Samantha does most of her own stunts in this one (just like she did in The Family Man 2 and Citadel), turning the traditionalsaree into a symbol of strength.

Directed by Nandini Reddy (who teamed up with Samantha on Oh! Baby) , the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth, Gautami, and Manjusha.

Produced by Samantha herself alongside Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures, the movie kicked off after a launch in 2025.

Samantha calls it "a story of love, belonging, and strength"—sounds like something to watch out for!