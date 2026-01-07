Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops fierce 1st look for 'Maa Inti Bangaram'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu just shared the first look of her new Telugu film, Maa Inti Bangaram.
The poster shows her in asaree, standing confidently on a bus with an intense look—definitely bringing some serious attitude.
Fans are hyped, especially since the teaser-trailer is dropping January 9 at 10am.
Action-packed vibes and production scoop
Samantha does most of her own stunts in this one (just like she did in The Family Man 2 and Citadel), turning the traditionalsaree into a symbol of strength.
Directed by Nandini Reddy (who teamed up with Samantha on Oh! Baby) , the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth, Gautami, and Manjusha.
Produced by Samantha herself alongside Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures, the movie kicked off after a launch in 2025.
Samantha calls it "a story of love, belonging, and strength"—sounds like something to watch out for!