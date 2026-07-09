Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' is a hit; total nears ₹100cr

Consistent earnings

Decoding daily collections of film

The film has shown remarkable consistency during its third week, collecting ₹0.45 crore on Day 18, followed by ₹0.39 crore on Day 19 and ₹0.4 crore on Day 20. While the collections aren't as high as in the opening week, they indicate a good theatrical run for the film into its opening days, thanks to positive word of mouth and sustained interest from audiences.