Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' is a hit; total nears ₹100cr
What's the story
The action thriller Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is still drawing audiences to theaters in its third week. The film has been consistently raking in numbers at the box office despite facing competition from new releases. On its 20th day (Wednesday), it collected ₹0.4 crore net in India from 1,016 shows, a slight rise from the previous day's earnings of ₹0.39 crore.
Box office performance
'Maa Inti Bangaaram' races past ₹95 crore worldwide
Despite a natural decline in daily collections, the film has added to its overall total and remains one of the standout Telugu releases of the season. It has now earned ₹59.29 crore net and ₹68.64 crore gross at the Indian box office. The overseas market also contributed significantly with a gross collection of ₹26.6 crore, pushing its worldwide gross earnings to an impressive ₹95.24 crore, per Sacnilk.
Consistent earnings
Decoding daily collections of film
The film has shown remarkable consistency during its third week, collecting ₹0.45 crore on Day 18, followed by ₹0.39 crore on Day 19 and ₹0.4 crore on Day 20. While the collections aren't as high as in the opening week, they indicate a good theatrical run for the film into its opening days, thanks to positive word of mouth and sustained interest from audiences.
Film overview
More about film
Written and directed by BV Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram follows the story of a woman named Swarna aka Jhansi (Prabhu) who was an assassin in the past. She must return to her violent past to keep her loved ones safe. The film features high-octane action sequences along with in-depth emotional moments, making it one of the most intense roles in recent times.