Samay Raina asks Fadnavis for biscuit as clip goes viral
Comedian Samay Raina had everyone laughing at the Maharashtra Cyber event in Mumbai when he jokingly asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for a biscuit after being felicitated.
The light moment, caught on video, quickly went viral, with social media reacting to Raina's trademark humor.
Cyber awareness event launches 'Digital Arrest'
The event wasn't just about laughs: it aimed to spread awareness about cybercrime and featured launches like the short film Digital Arrest and the 1930 Maharashtra Cyber Anthem.
Alongside Raina and Fadnavis, celebrities like Pankaj Tripathi, Sonali Bendre, singer Sunidhi Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sharad Kelkar, Javed Jaffrey, and Mangesh Desai showed up.
Raina kept things lively with a comedic speech about Maharashtra Cyber Cell, reminding everyone that sometimes humor is the best way to get people talking.