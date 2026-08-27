Samay Raina joins Maharashtra Cyber for Operation 1930 campaign

Raina's joining comes just after he cleared his name in court over India's Got Latent, which was suspended last year but made a comeback on Netflix and YouTube this June.

The campaign features a cyber-awareness film on "digital arrest" and even has its own anthem.

With celebs like Pankaj Tripathi and Sunidhi Chauhan also showing support, Operation 1930 is pushing hard to make digital safety something everyone can relate to.