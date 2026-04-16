'Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu' Malayalam thriller lands on JioHotstar uncovering secrets
Entertainment
The Malayalam thriller Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu just landed on JioHotstar.
The story kicks off with a mysterious incident that ties together a group of people, each hiding their own secrets.
As the investigation digs deeper, it peels back layers of lies and hidden truths.
The title means "Incident Chapter One," so there might be more twists coming in future chapters.
Mangalathu directs ensemble cast, Thomas composes
Directed and written by Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu, the film features Neethu Krishna, Askar Ali, Sidharth Bharathan, Kudassanad Kanakam, Vineeth Kumar, and Senthil Krishna. Godwin Thomas handles the music.
With its suspenseful vibe and tangled plotlines, this one's already grabbing attention from mystery fans.