'Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu' Malayalam thriller lands on JioHotstar uncovering secrets Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

The Malayalam thriller Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu just landed on JioHotstar.

The story kicks off with a mysterious incident that ties together a group of people, each hiding their own secrets.

As the investigation digs deeper, it peels back layers of lies and hidden truths.

The title means "Incident Chapter One," so there might be more twists coming in future chapters.