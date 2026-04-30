TV actor Sambhavna Seth, husband Avinash Dwivedi announce pregnancy

Announcement details

'Our most beautiful story is now in production'

Along with the pictures, Seth and Dwivedi wrote, "We are PREGNANT. Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY. Countdown Begins." The news comes after Seth's unsuccessful attempts at IVF and a miscarriage. In an interview with Hauterrfly, she had earlier opened up about her difficult journey with IVF and miscarriages. "I've had miscarriages; I've attempted 7 IVFs over all these years. Even before we got married, I had my eggs frozen."