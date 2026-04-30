TV actor Sambhavna Seth, husband Avinash Dwivedi announce pregnancy
What's the story
Television actor Sambhavna Seth and her husband, writer Avinash Dwivedi, have announced that they are expecting their first child via surrogacy. The couple shared the news on Instagram on Thursday with a series of adorable pictures. In one image, they are seen holding a newspaper that reads "Breaking News, We are pregnant. Sam Avi's baby coming soon." Another photo shows them holding baby shoes, while a third features a sonography image.
Announcement details
'Our most beautiful story is now in production'
Along with the pictures, Seth and Dwivedi wrote, "We are PREGNANT. Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY. Countdown Begins." The news comes after Seth's unsuccessful attempts at IVF and a miscarriage. In an interview with Hauterrfly, she had earlier opened up about her difficult journey with IVF and miscarriages. "I've had miscarriages; I've attempted 7 IVFs over all these years. Even before we got married, I had my eggs frozen."
Congratulations
Congratulations poured in for the couple
As soon as the news broke, several celebrities congratulated the couple. Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, "Awwww super good news congratulations." Sachin Yadav commented, "Finalllllyyyyy! Congratulations bahut sara." Gauahar Khan added, "This is the happiest news. God bless you with safety and happiness at every step of this journey." Seth and Dwivedi first met when Seth was judging the reality show Dance Sangram, where Dwivedi was a contestant. After a brief courtship, they got married in 2016.