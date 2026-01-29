Sameer Wankhede reacts after Delhi HC dismisses 'Bads...' defamation plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday turned away former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood , citing a lack of territorial jurisdiction. Wankhede had alleged that the show, written and directed by Aryan Khan, contained a character inspired by him and portrayed in a defamatory manner.

Reaction 'This has not demotivated me at all...' Speaking to Hindustan Times, Wankhede said, "It has not been dismissed. I have been asked to approach a proper forum." "Let the order be uploaded, then I will take a call on when to do it." "This has not demotivated me at all, it's just an order to approach the appropriate court." "I will do the needful and keep fighting for justice."

Allegations Wankhede's allegations against 'The Bads of Bollywood' In his suit, Wankhede alleged that the series was a deliberate attempt to target him, settling personal scores after Khan's 2021 arrest in a drugs case. Meanwhile, the court clarified that it was not commenting on the merits of the allegations and had ruled solely on jurisdictional grounds. Senior advocate J Sai Deepak argued that Delhi was the proper forum since proceedings against Wankhede were pending there and several reporting media outlets are based in the capital.

Counterarguments Red Chillies and Netflix's counterarguments Opposing the plea, Red Chillies Entertainment submitted that both Wankhede and the production house are based in Mumbai, making Bombay the appropriate jurisdiction. Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Red Chillies, argued that mere online availability does not confer territorial jurisdiction in Delhi. Netflix also opposed the interim injunction, with senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar arguing that defamation cases require a high bar and cannot be decided at an interim stage.

