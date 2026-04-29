Sanchita Basu De Sarkar joins inaugural Children's Booker Prize judges
Entertainment
Sanchita Basu De Sarkar, a British Indian bookseller and festival co-founder, has been chosen as one of the judges for the brand-new Children's Booker Prize.
This award celebrates top fiction for children aged 8 to 12 and will announce its first winner in February 2027.
Sarkar joins UK Children's Laureate Frank Cottrell-Boyce and actor Lolly Adefope on the judging panel.
UK children judge finalists, £50,000 prize
A cool twist: children from across the UK will also help judge the finalists, reading shortlisted books and picking their favorite.
The winning author gets £50,000, with £2,500 going to each shortlisted writer.
Sarkar says she's thrilled to be part of this new chapter in children's storytelling and looks forward to hearing fresh voices in young fiction.