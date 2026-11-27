Sandeep Reddy Vanga talks about 'shock value' in his movies
What's the story
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the acclaimed director of Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal, recently opened up about his creative process. In a conversation with Faridoon Shahryar on his YouTube channel, he revealed that he aims to surprise audiences with every new film. "I don't do it deliberately, but I think...something has to be new and something has to be surprising," he said.
Creative approach
'It is in my writing process now'
Vanga further elaborated on his writing process, stating that he incorporates an element of "shock value" into his scripts.
"There should be a shock value, but I do not plan it all. But it is in my writing process now. Even I get surprised now, as I am on my fourth film," he explained.
Controversial success
Controversies surrounding Vanga's films and upcoming project
Vanga's films, including Animal and Kabir Singh, have sparked debates on toxic masculinity.
Despite the controversies, both films were commercial successes.
Animal, released in 2023 and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, grossed over ₹900 crore worldwide despite facing criticism for its violence and alleged misogynistic undertones.
His next film is Spirit with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, which releases in 2027.