Sandhu on Singh's hands on 'Dhurandhar 2' ghost scene prep
Entertainment
Udaybir Sandhu, who plays Pinda in the blockbuster Dhurandhar 2, shared what it was like shooting a key scene with Ranveer Singh's character, Jaskirat.
In this moment, Pinda hallucinates Jaskirat as a ghost, thanks to some wild drug use, which turned out to be a major part of the story.
Sandhu told Zoom that Singh's hands-on approach and curiosity made planning the scene special and really brought it to life.
'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,500cr worldwide
Sandhu credits Singh for giving helpful feedback that boosted his confidence during filming.
The movie itself has been on fire since Sandhu's August 2024 shoot: Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed ₹1,500 crore worldwide and is close to joining India's ₹1,000 crore club.
The cast also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan.