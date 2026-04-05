Sandhu on Singh's hands on 'Dhurandhar 2' ghost scene prep Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

Udaybir Sandhu, who plays Pinda in the blockbuster Dhurandhar 2, shared what it was like shooting a key scene with Ranveer Singh's character, Jaskirat.

In this moment, Pinda hallucinates Jaskirat as a ghost, thanks to some wild drug use, which turned out to be a major part of the story.

Sandhu told Zoom that Singh's hands-on approach and curiosity made planning the scene special and really brought it to life.