'Sangamarmar' on JioStudios, OTTplay: Release date, plot, cast
Entertainment
Sangamarmar, a new Hindi romantic family drama from Rajshri Productions and Jio Studios, drops February 26, 2026.
Directed by Vikram Ghai, it stars Sheen Savita Dass as Amrita and Sourabh Raaj Jain as Aditya.
New episodes will stream every Thursday on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.
Where to watch 'Sangamarmar'
The show is streaming-only so you'll find it exclusively on JioHotstar with OTTplay Premium.
Plot and theme of the show
Sangamarmar follows Amrita across 25 years as she puts family ahead of love, exploring all the unspoken feelings and quiet endurance that come with tough choices.
Producer Sooraj Barjatya sums it up: it's about "the love, the misunderstandings, the waiting, and the effort it takes to stay together."
Expect Holi colors, rose petals, pillow fights—and big decisions.