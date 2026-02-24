'Sangamarmar' on JioStudios, OTTplay: Release date, plot, cast

Plot and theme of the show

Sangamarmar follows Amrita across 25 years as she puts family ahead of love, exploring all the unspoken feelings and quiet endurance that come with tough choices.

Producer Sooraj Barjatya sums it up: it's about "the love, the misunderstandings, the waiting, and the effort it takes to stay together."

Expect Holi colors, rose petals, pillow fights—and big decisions.