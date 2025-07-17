Next Article
Sangram Singh debunks divorce speculations with Payal Rohatgi
Wrestler Sangram Singh has addressed talk about a possible split from actor Payal Rohatgi, after she stepped down as Director of his charitable foundation.
He explained her decision was all about focusing on her new startup—not because of any trouble between them.
In fact, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary right after the rumors started.
Here's what the wrestler said
Singh shared that he and Rohatgi simply have different career goals, and he's not losing sleep over online gossip.
"Patience in relationships is key," he said, encouraging young couples to value real connection over outside opinions.
For him, it's all about staying true to their values and building something meaningful together.