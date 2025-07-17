Sangram Singh debunks divorce speculations with Payal Rohatgi Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

Wrestler Sangram Singh has addressed talk about a possible split from actor Payal Rohatgi, after she stepped down as Director of his charitable foundation.

He explained her decision was all about focusing on her new startup—not because of any trouble between them.

In fact, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary right after the rumors started.