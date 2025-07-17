Stranger Things Season 5 honors Eddie Munson's legacy
The new Stranger Things Season 5 teaser opens with Dustin visiting Eddie Munson's grave in Hawkins.
Even after his heroic death last season, the town still blames him—his tombstone harshly says "Burn in Hell."
It's a reminder of how much Eddie's story still matters to the show.
Will we see more of Eddie's influence?
Eddie was unfairly blamed for the Vecna murders, thanks to Hawkins's D&D panic.
Dustin's visit shows the clash between friendship and small-town judgment.
The teaser hints we'll see more of Eddie's influence—maybe through flashbacks or memories—but there's no sign he'll return alive.
Season 5 to be released in 2 volumes
Stranger Things's last season rolls out on Netflix in two volumes: four episodes on November 26, three more on December 24, and a big finale on December 31.
The gang faces their toughest fight yet against Vecna, while danger keeps rising.