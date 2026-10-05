'Scripted conversation': Sanjay Dutt clarifies 'no peace in India' comment

In his statement, Dutt wrote, "I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution."

"My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous."

"The spirit behind them was similar to the humor and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai... unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context."