'Scripted conversation': Sanjay Dutt clarifies 'no peace in India' comment
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently found himself in hot water after his comments on Shekhar Suman's chat show Shekhar Tonite triggered a social media backlash. On Sunday, he clarified that his statement about the declining peace in India was part of a "scripted conversation" and had been taken out of context. The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue his clarification.
Statement
'Never my intention to hurt...': Dutt
In his statement, Dutt wrote, "I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution."
"My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous."
"The spirit behind them was similar to the humor and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai... unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context."
Backlash
What did the actor say earlier?
During his appearance on Shekhar Tonite, Dutt expressed his wish for a greater sense of peace in India.
He said, "I can't feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way."
These remarks drew criticism online.
Despite the recent clarification, many netizens remain skeptical about Dutt's explanation, with some suggesting that he should have faced harsher consequences for his past actions.