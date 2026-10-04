Sanjay Dutt says he can't 'feel peace in India anymore'
What's the story
Actor Sanjay Dutt recently expressed his concerns about the current state of peace in India. Speaking on Shekhar Suman's talk show Shekhar Tonite, he said, "I can't feel that peace in our country anymore." Despite this sentiment, he praised Indians for their hospitality and large-heartedness.
Actor's wish
Actor's heartfelt prayer for India
Dutt said, "People in India are absolutely lovely. There must be peace. I can't feel that peace in our country anymore."
He further added, "We Indians are large-hearted people. We are hospitable. We give so much, and we should be like that always."
The actor also revealed his prayer to Lord Shiva for restoring peace in the country.
Satirical speech
Dutt slipped into his 'Munna Bhai' character
In a special segment of the show, Suman asked Dutt to imagine himself as the Prime Minister for five minutes and deliver a message to Indians.
The actor humorously slipped into his Munna Bhai character and said, "Chalo desh mein kuch to chal rehla hai. Mere pyaare deshwasiyo, aaj apun aapka PM banke khub khush hua."
"Lekin aap log tension nahi lene ka. Apun is khushi ko celebrate karne vidhes nahi jaane wala...apun idharich rahega, aap sab logon ke beech."
Actor's message
Dutt on Mahatma Gandhi's 3 monkeys
Dutt went on to invoke Mahatma Gandhi and his three monkeys, suggesting that people shouldn't just keep quiet when they see something wrong.
He said, "Apun Gandhi ji ko bahut maanta hai."
"Aur Gandhi ji ke teen bandar sabko pata hai, bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, bura mat kaho. Lekin aaj ek chautha bandar bhi mangta hai. Bura dekhega to use theek kaun karega?"
Political commentary
On political leaders' photos everywhere
Dutt also poked fun at the prominence of photographs of political leaders in public spaces, saying the country should come before an individual's image.
He humorously added, "Jahaan apna photo lagane ka mann karega na, wahaan Gandhi ji ka photo lagane ka."
"Bole to Gandhi ji ke vichar dekhna zyada zaroori hai. Apun ka photo dekh ke janta kya karega?"
International relations
Dutt's message to US President Donald Trump
Dutt also brought US President Donald Trump into his fictional PM speech.
He humorously suggested dialogue and diplomacy instead of conflict.
He remarked, "Dekho Trump mamu, zyada tante nahi paalne ka. Duniya mein missile waise hi bahut ho gaya hai. Ab thoda pyaar bhi export karne ka."
"Kahin missile bhejne ka mann kare to pehle guldasta bhejne ka. Kisi ko dhamki dene ka mann kare...to use phone karke ghar bulane ka aur chai peete-peete baat suljhane ka."