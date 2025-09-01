Next Article
Sanjay Dutt promises help as Punjab battles floods
Punjab is struggling with some of its worst floods in years, with over 1,300 villages hit and thousands forced to leave their homes.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shared his support online, promising help for those affected.
Gurdaspur is among the hardest-hit areas, with huge stretches of farmland underwater.
Dutt's message struck a chord, reminding many of his family's deep roots in Punjab—his father Sunil Dutt was especially loved there.
On the ground, rescue teams have evacuated nearly 11,330 people so far. Most relief camps are up and running, giving shelter to over 4,700 residents while heavy rain keeps the state on red alert.