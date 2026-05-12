Sanjay Gupta, Pritish Nandy dispute explained

Explaining the Sanjay Gupta, Pritish Nandy dispute amid settlement

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:36 pm May 12, 202605:36 pm

What's the story

The Bombay High Court recently resolved a commercial dispute between White Feather Films, owned by Sanjay Gupta, and Pritish Nandy Communications, reported Film Information. The dispute, related to Commercial Appeal (Lodging) No. 9838 of 2026, was resolved after both parties agreed to settle the matter through consent terms. As part of the settlement, Pritish Nandy Communications will receive a net amount of ₹2.55 crore within 60 days from the date of the order (April 21).