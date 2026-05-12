Explaining the Sanjay Gupta, Pritish Nandy dispute amid settlement
What's the story
The Bombay High Court recently resolved a commercial dispute between White Feather Films, owned by Sanjay Gupta, and Pritish Nandy Communications, reported Film Information. The dispute, related to Commercial Appeal (Lodging) No. 9838 of 2026, was resolved after both parties agreed to settle the matter through consent terms. As part of the settlement, Pritish Nandy Communications will receive a net amount of ₹2.55 crore within 60 days from the date of the order (April 21).
Dispute details
Original claim was ₹3.52 crore plus interest
The settlement amount of ₹2.55 crore is less than the original claim of ₹3.52 crore plus applicable interest. The report also mentioned that if the agreed sum isn't paid within the stipulated period, the original litigation proceedings will continue. The dispute stems from a 2016 arbitration ruling tied to Kaante (2002), which reportedly asked White Feather Films to pay Pritish Nandy Communications ₹3.52 crore with interest.
Legal proceedings
Legal proceedings lasted several years
Over the years, Pritish Nandy Communications pursued multiple legal measures to enforce the arbitration award, including property injunction proceedings reportedly initiated in 2020. The recent settlement and disposal of the appeal appear to bring the long-running legal dispute closer to a formal conclusion. Kaante, directed by Gupta, is one of his notable films and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Kumar Gaurav, and Mahesh Manjrekar.