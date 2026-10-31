Tarantino called Sanjay Gupta's 'Kaante' his favorite 'Reservoir Dogs' 'rip-off'
What's the story
Sanjay Gupta, who passed away late Friday night, was known for his remakes of Hollywood films. His most famous work is Kaante, a 2002 thriller that set the trend for stylized gangster movies in India. The movie was an adaptation of Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs and even received praise from the Hollywood director.
Director's praise
'I was truly honored'
In 2007, during the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Tarantino was asked about his thoughts on Kaante.
He replied, "I think it was fabulous. Of the many rip-offs, I loved Hong Kong's Too Many Ways to Be No 1 and this one, Kaante."
"The best part is, you have Indian guys coming to the US and looting a US bank. How cool is that! I was truly honored."
"And these guys are played by legends of Bollywood."
Film comparison
Difference between 'Kaante' and 'Reservoir Dogs'
Both Kaante and Reservoir Dogs center on six criminals who come together for a bank heist and are betrayed by one of their own.
However, unlike Reservoir Dogs, Kaante delves into the backstories of its characters.
Tarantino noted, "Here I am, watching a film that I've directed...and then it goes into each character's background...I was amazed seeing this."
"I felt this isn't Reservoir Dogs...and then it goes into the warehouse scene...and I am like, 'Wow, it's back to Reservoir Dogs.'"
Film details
More on 'Kaante' and its cast
Kaante starred Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Kumar Gaurav in lead roles.
The film was a moderate success, earning around ₹32.08 crore at the India box office, as per Sacnilk.
Gupta also directed Musafir, Shootout at Wadala, and Kaabil.