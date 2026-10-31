Tarantino called Sanjay Gupta's 'Kaante' his favorite 'Reservoir Dogs' 'rip-off'

In 2007, during the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Tarantino was asked about his thoughts on Kaante.

He replied, "I think it was fabulous. Of the many rip-offs, I loved Hong Kong's Too Many Ways to Be No 1 and this one, Kaante."

"The best part is, you have Indian guys coming to the US and looting a US bank. How cool is that! I was truly honored."

"And these guys are played by legends of Bollywood."