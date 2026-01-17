Sanjay Leela Bhansali gears up for big musical moments in 'Love & War'
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is about to film two massive song sequences for his new movie Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.
The first song—choreographed by Ganesh Acharya—starts shooting January 20 at Film City.
The second, with Shiamak Davar's signature style, kicks off February 9.
The actors are currently rehearsing for the songs before they report to the set next week.
Why does this matter?
Love and War is still in production and promises a fresh take on the classic love triangle.
First look date not specified / TBA, and the film's release date is TBA (source reports the earliest possible release is June 2026)—so if you're into Bollywood drama or epic music numbers, keep this one on your radar.