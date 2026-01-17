Sanjay Leela Bhansali gears up for big musical moments in 'Love & War' Entertainment Jan 17, 2026

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is about to film two massive song sequences for his new movie Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

The first song—choreographed by Ganesh Acharya—starts shooting January 20 at Film City.

The second, with Shiamak Davar's signature style, kicks off February 9.

The actors are currently rehearsing for the songs before they report to the set next week.