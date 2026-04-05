'Love & War' delayed further due to Ranbir-Vicky's busy schedules?

Despite the delays, Bhansali is determined to meet the January 2027 release deadline for Love & War. Another insider revealed, "He has been working non-stop for the last two years. The team is reworking timelines. Post-production is progressing alongside to save time." "Sanjay is certain that the film will release on schedule and exactly how he envisioned it." The makers have yet to officially announce a new release date.

Film progress

Production timeline of 'Love & War'

The production of Love & War has been a lengthy process, with principal photography beginning in November 2024. The "War" aspect of the film started shooting in August 2025. Bhatt has already wrapped her final portions, while Kapoor and Kaushal are yet to complete their parts. This will be Kapoor and Bhatt's second collaboration with Bhansali after Saawariya and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively. Kaushal is working under Bhansali's direction for the first time with this project.