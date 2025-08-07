Next Article
Sanjay Leela Bhansali to reveal 'Love & War' 1st look
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to reveal the first look of his much-awaited film Love & War on September 28, as a birthday treat for Ranbir Kapoor.
The movie stars Ranbir alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, and fans can expect either a solo poster or a teaser featuring all three leads.
Priyanka Chopra not part of 'Love & War'
The team is currently filming in Mumbai, with a teaser shoot lined up soon.
Despite some buzz about Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining after she posted an old pic with Bhansali, sources say she's not involved in this project.
Love & War is aiming for a March 20, 2026 release, but there might be delays.