Sanjay makes directorial debut with 'Sigma' on Netflix October 30
Entertainment
Jason Sanjay, son of Thalapathy Vijay, makes his directorial debut with Sigma, which starts streaming on Netflix from October 30.
The film hit theaters earlier this month and got a mixed response, but now it's set to reach more viewers with options in Tamil, Telugu, and other languages.
Kishan and Abdullah headline 'Sigma' 13cr
Sigma features Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in lead roles, joined by Raju Sundaram and Yogi Babu.
The story follows a man who takes on a gambling gang to tackle his money problems: expect plenty of action and suspense.
After earning around ₹13 crore at the box office, the movie hopes to find an even bigger audience online.