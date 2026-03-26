'Vadh 2' was released in February

When will Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta's 'Vadh 2' hit Netflix?

By Isha Sharma 10:25 am Mar 26, 202610:25 am

What's the story

The critically acclaimed crime thriller Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, is reportedly set to make its digital debut on Netflix on April 3, 2026. The film, which explores a unique bond between a low-ranking prison guard and a long-term inmate in Madhya Pradesh's jail, was released in theaters on February 6, 2026. It will now be available for streaming after an eight-week theatrical run.