When will Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta's 'Vadh 2' hit Netflix?
What's the story
The critically acclaimed crime thriller Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, is reportedly set to make its digital debut on Netflix on April 3, 2026. The film, which explores a unique bond between a low-ranking prison guard and a long-term inmate in Madhya Pradesh's jail, was released in theaters on February 6, 2026. It will now be available for streaming after an eight-week theatrical run.
Film's plot
This is what happens in 'Vadh 2'
Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 delves into themes of morality and justice. The story revolves around Shambhunath Mishra (Mishra), an old prison guard nearing retirement who sells vegetables grown inside the prison to earn additional income. His life takes a turn when Keshav (Akshay Dogra), a politically connected inmate, goes missing from his cell, triggering an investigation led by Inspector Ateet Singh (Amitt K Singh).
Production details
More about the film
Apart from Mishra and Gupta, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Yogita Bihani, and Shilpa Shukla. The cinematography by Sapan Narula and the background score by Advait Nemlekar have been praised for adding to the film's tense atmosphere. The movie received mixed to positive reviews upon its theatrical release.