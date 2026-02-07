Where to watch Sanjay-Neena's 'Vadh 2' after theatrical run

While the exact digital release date for Vadh 2 is yet to be announced, it is expected to premiere on Netflix within 45-60 days of its theatrical release. This means that the film could land on the streaming platform in March or April. The star cast also includes Shilpa Shukla and Yogita Bihani in supporting roles. Kumud plays jail warden Prashant Singh, while Dogra portrays a criminal named Keshav.

Production details

Budget and star cast of the film

Reports suggest that Vadh 2 was made on a budget of ₹10 crore. Both Mishra and Gupta charged ₹75 lakh each for their roles in the film, per Times Now. On the release day, both actors requested that fans not reveal any spoilers or the film's climax, as it is a thriller-mystery. Read our review of the movie here.