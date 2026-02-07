Where to watch Sanjay-Neena's 'Vadh 2' after theatrical run
What's the story
The crime thriller Vadh 2, featuring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, is set to premiere on Netflix after its theatrical run. The film, which was released on Friday, February 6, is a spiritual sequel to the 2022 movie Vadh. It has received mostly positive reactions from the audience. Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film also stars Kumud Mishra and Akshay Dogra in pivotal roles.
Release information
When will 'Vadh 2' stream on Netflix?
While the exact digital release date for Vadh 2 is yet to be announced, it is expected to premiere on Netflix within 45-60 days of its theatrical release. This means that the film could land on the streaming platform in March or April. The star cast also includes Shilpa Shukla and Yogita Bihani in supporting roles. Kumud plays jail warden Prashant Singh, while Dogra portrays a criminal named Keshav.
Production details
Budget and star cast of the film
Reports suggest that Vadh 2 was made on a budget of ₹10 crore. Both Mishra and Gupta charged ₹75 lakh each for their roles in the film, per Times Now. On the release day, both actors requested that fans not reveal any spoilers or the film's climax, as it is a thriller-mystery. Read our review of the movie here.