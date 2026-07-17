Sanjeeda Shaikh celebrates simultaneous release of 'Dhamaal 4,' 'Ikka'
What's the story
Actor Sanjeeda Shaikh recently took to Instagram to express her joy over the simultaneous release of two of her projects, Dhamaal 4 and Ikka. The Heeramandi actor called it a surreal experience and said she never thought films shot in completely different timelines would be released together. Both movies were released on July 10.
Social media post
'Fate has a funny way of working things out'
Shaikh shared a heartfelt note, saying, "Is hafte ne aisa IKKA phenka ki DHAMAAL hi macha diya. What a surreal week! Fate has a funny way of working things out."
"Shot in completely different timelines, I hadn't imagined Dhamaal 4 and Ikka would release on the same day, and the feeling is still sinking in."
"Cannot express enough the gratitude, joy and love that has surrounded me, still trying to soak in all of it."
Character details
More about her films
In Dhamaal 4, Shaikh played Rosy opposite Arshad Warsi's Aditya Srivastav and Jaaved Jaaferi's Manav Srivastav.
The film was directed by Indra Kumar and featured an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, and Esha Gupta.
Meanwhile, in the Netflix courtroom thriller Ikka, she portrayed Gauri Gaur, the wife of Shauryaman Gaur played by Akshaye Khanna.