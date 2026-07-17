Sanjeeda Shaikh celebrates simultaneous release of 'Dhamaal 4,' 'Ikka'

Shaikh shared a heartfelt note, saying, "Is hafte ne aisa IKKA phenka ki DHAMAAL hi macha diya. What a surreal week! Fate has a funny way of working things out."

"Shot in completely different timelines, I hadn't imagined Dhamaal 4 and Ikka would release on the same day, and the feeling is still sinking in."

"Cannot express enough the gratitude, joy and love that has surrounded me, still trying to soak in all of it."