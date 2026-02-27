'Sankalp' teaser: Nana Patekar leads Prakash Jha's return to web

'Sankalp' reimagines classic mentor-protege dynamics, explores loyalty

Alongside Patekar, you'll spot Sanjay Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi as rivals, plus Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as the loyal right-hand man.

The series reimagines classic mentor-protege dynamics (think Chanakya-Chandragupta) for today's India, exploring themes like loyalty.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios and Dishaa Jhaa under the banner of PJP Films Productions, "Sankalp" will stream free on Amazon MX Player—release date coming soon.