'Sankalp' teaser: Nana Patekar leads Prakash Jha's return to web
Entertainment
Amazon MX Player just dropped the teaser for "Sankalp," bringing director Prakash Jha back to his roots with a gritty look at power and corruption.
Nana Patekar leads as Ma'at Saab, a sharp strategist whose presence sets up some serious clashes and mind games.
'Sankalp' reimagines classic mentor-protege dynamics, explores loyalty
Alongside Patekar, you'll spot Sanjay Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi as rivals, plus Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as the loyal right-hand man.
The series reimagines classic mentor-protege dynamics (think Chanakya-Chandragupta) for today's India, exploring themes like loyalty.
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios and Dishaa Jhaa under the banner of PJP Films Productions, "Sankalp" will stream free on Amazon MX Player—release date coming soon.