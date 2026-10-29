Sanon and Dhawan voice Bear and Nikki in Hindi 'Obsession'
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan just dropped a fun video where they recreate a memorable scene from the upcoming horror film Obsession.
The duo voices Bear and Nikki in the Hindi version, adding their own spin as part of the movie's promo campaign.
Both versions, Hindi (with their voices) and the original, are releasing together.
'Obsession' premieres October 30 on JioCinema
Obsession premieres October 30 at 7pm on JioHotstar's The Peacock Hub, available in both English and Hindi.
Director Amar Kaushik is also featured in the recreation of the scene.