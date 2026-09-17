Santosh Gajanan Pandit granted bail on ₹25,000 bond in Pune
YouTuber and social media influencer Santosh Gajanan Pandit is out on bail after police arrested him in Pune for allegedly making derogatory comments about Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil and a woman PMC corporator in a recent video.
He was released on a 25,000-rupee bond, with the judge telling him not to contact the complainant or tamper with any evidence.
Police seize Santosh Gajanan Pandit's phone
Pandit spent five days in police custody before being sent to jail until September 21.
Police grabbed his phone, SIM card, and gear used for filming as part of their probe into his social media posts.
His lawyers said his comments were general and didn't deserve more jail time, while the prosecution worried he might interfere with witnesses.
For now, Pandit's out, but the investigation isn't over yet.