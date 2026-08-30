Santoshi developing 'Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega,' Deol returns to 'Ghatak'

Director Rajkumar Santoshi said Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega is in development and a formal announcement is expected soon, an action-packed drama starring Sunny Deol.

Deol is returning to his iconic role from the 1996 hit Ghatak, but Santoshi made it clear this isn't a sequel: it's a fresh story with intense action, strong dialogues, and plenty of emotion.

This marks another collaboration between Santoshi and Deol after Batwara 1947, which released earlier this month.