Santoshi developing 'Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega,' Deol returns to 'Ghatak'
Director Rajkumar Santoshi said Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega is in development and a formal announcement is expected soon, an action-packed drama starring Sunny Deol.
Deol is returning to his iconic role from the 1996 hit Ghatak, but Santoshi made it clear this isn't a sequel: it's a fresh story with intense action, strong dialogues, and plenty of emotion.
This marks another collaboration between Santoshi and Deol after Batwara 1947, which released earlier this month.
Santoshi plans Deol projects, rejects sequels
Santoshi has more films lined up with Deol, including an action drama where Deol plays a Sikh in America, plus a separate comedy inspired by the classic Andaz Apna Apna, Ada Apni Apni.
When asked about directing Jaat 2, Santoshi said, "I said no for it because I don't believe in making sequels," showing he's all about original stories over reboots.