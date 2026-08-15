Sanu says movie mafia pushed him to sing vulgar songs
Bollywood legend Kumar Sanu just shared how, at the height of his career in the 1990s, he was sometimes pushed by the movie mafia to sing vulgar songs.
He stood firm, though, saying, "One of my principles was that I would not bring vulgarity into my songs," and largely stood by his principle, though he admitted to one or two exceptions under pressure, even if it meant suffering some losses.
Sanu admits losses over pressured song
Sanu pointed to Raj gaya tabla tabele mein as one of the songs he sang under pressure.
He admitted this suffering losses but said, "Toh usmein ek cheez hoti hai ki pata nahi mera nuksaan toh bahut hua lekin I don't mind."
In a lighter moment, he joked about his clean image compared to others: "Na toh me chumma dia, na liya," referencing Udit Narayan's viral concert moment.
Sanu remains beloved for hits like Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam.