Sanya Malhotra, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma break up after year-long romance

New relationship

Sharma has reportedly moved on

The report also quoted a source who revealed, "Rishab is now dating someone else but keeping it hush hush." The rumors about Malhotra and Sharma's relationship first surfaced in late 2024 and early 2025. They never publicly confirmed their relationship. They were careful about being seen together in public, even attending the same events separately. Although paparazzi occasionally caught them at the same venue, they were never photographed together.