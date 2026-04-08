Sanya Malhotra, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma break up after year-long romance
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra and sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma have reportedly broken up after dating for over a year. The news was confirmed by sources to Hindustan Times, who revealed that the couple had been keeping their relationship under wraps since they started dating in early 2025. Despite no public fallout or obvious tension between them, fans noticed something was amiss when they unfollowed each other on social media.
New relationship
Sharma has reportedly moved on
The report also quoted a source who revealed, "Rishab is now dating someone else but keeping it hush hush." The rumors about Malhotra and Sharma's relationship first surfaced in late 2024 and early 2025. They never publicly confirmed their relationship. They were careful about being seen together in public, even attending the same events separately. Although paparazzi occasionally caught them at the same venue, they were never photographed together.
Fan theories
A social media post sparked curiosity
In January 2025, a social media user shared photos on Reddit showing the two together, sparking curiosity among fans. Meanwhile, on the work front, Malhotra is now gearing up for her next film with Rajkummar Rao, Toaster, which will premiere on Netflix. She will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar.