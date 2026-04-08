'Sundar Poonam': Sanya Malhotra wraps up Kashmir schedule

Malhotra took to Instagram to share a series of images from the shoot. The caption read, "We came, we shot, we froze hehe #SundarPoonam, Kashmir," hinting at the tough weather conditions they faced during the shoot. The photos show a mix of group interactions and lighter moments among the cast and crew members.

Schedule wrap

'Work that doesn't feel like work...'

Malhotra confirmed that the Kashmir schedule has been completed. She posted a note on her Instagram Stories, "It's a schedule wrap in Kashmir. Work that doesn't feel like work but pure fun." "Thank you @justpulkit and these lovely peeps for the tough but memorable shoot. Looking forward to more." Meanwhile, she will soon be seen in Toaster with Rajkummar Rao.