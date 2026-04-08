'Sundar Poonam': Sanya Malhotra wraps up Kashmir schedule
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra has shared some sneak peeks from her upcoming movie Sundar Poonam, as she wrapped up her Kashmir schedule. The film is part of Prime Video's upcoming slate. In the images, Malhotra can be seen with her team in casual settings, giving a glimpse into the working atmosphere during this crucial leg of production.
Social media post
'We came, we shot, we froze': Malhotra
Malhotra took to Instagram to share a series of images from the shoot. The caption read, "We came, we shot, we froze hehe #SundarPoonam, Kashmir," hinting at the tough weather conditions they faced during the shoot. The photos show a mix of group interactions and lighter moments among the cast and crew members.
Schedule wrap
'Work that doesn't feel like work...'
Malhotra confirmed that the Kashmir schedule has been completed. She posted a note on her Instagram Stories, "It's a schedule wrap in Kashmir. Work that doesn't feel like work but pure fun." "Thank you @justpulkit and these lovely peeps for the tough but memorable shoot. Looking forward to more." Meanwhile, she will soon be seen in Toaster with Rajkummar Rao.