'Things aren't good...': Sapna Choudhary on divorce from Veer Sahu
What's the story
Sapna Choudhary, the popular Haryanvi dancer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant, has filed for divorce from her husband, actor-singer Veer Sahu. The couple got married in 2020 during the pandemic and have two sons together. In a recent interview with NMF News, Choudhary opened up about her decision to part ways after six years of marriage. She also slammed people who judged her for her decision.
Statement
Choudhary slams judgmental people
Choudhary said, "I've filed for divorce. We were together when things were good. But now that things aren't good, we're not together."
"Only we can understand this. No third person can have an opinion on this. Marriage was a relationship between the two of us."
She added that people easily judge others based on their decisions.
She said, "Someone says I abandoned my children. I wasn't taught to abandon my children. You judge me on my work...don't judge me personally."
Self-reflection
On losing her identity after marriage
Choudhary also reflected on how her marriage affected her personal and professional life.
She revealed that she got married after participating in Bigg Boss when she was quite popular.
While she believes she fulfilled her responsibilities as a wife, mother, and daughter-in-law, she admitted that somewhere along the way, she lost sight of her individual identity.
"But then I realized I couldn't just be someone's wife, mother, or sister-in-law," said Choudhary.
Love and remarriage
Her views on love, emotions, and remarriage
Choudhary also shared her views on love and relationships.
She said, "I believe love isn't just physical. Love is about the soul. It involves emotions."
"But I think men are more practical, while women often get carried away by emotions."
When asked if she would consider remarrying after her separation, she said she was not thinking about it at present.
Choudhary rose to fame through her Haryanvi dance and gained further recognition with Bigg Boss 11.