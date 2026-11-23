Choudhary said, "I've filed for divorce. We were together when things were good. But now that things aren't good, we're not together."

"Only we can understand this. No third person can have an opinion on this. Marriage was a relationship between the two of us."

She added that people easily judge others based on their decisions.

She said, "Someone says I abandoned my children. I wasn't taught to abandon my children. You judge me on my work...don't judge me personally."