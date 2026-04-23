'Sapne vs Everyone' S02 trailer: Release date, cast, and plot

The much-anticipated second season of the streaming series Sapne vs Everyone is set to premiere on May 1, 2026. The show, which delves into the high-stakes worlds of Mumbai's film industry and real estate, has released its trailer. It revisits pivotal moments from the first season before diving into the impending chaos.

Series overview Plot of 'Sapne vs Everyone' The series, written and directed by Ambrish Verma, follows the journey of Prashant (Paramvir Singh Cheema) as he navigates the unforgiving film industry. Meanwhile, Jimmy (Verma) strategically ascends through the brutal world of real estate and politics. Their paths are marked by rejection, revenge, and risky choices as they grapple with old wounds resurfacing.

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Actor statements Singh Cheema and Verma's statements Singh Cheema, who plays Prashant, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming love from audiences in the first season. He said in a statement, "Getting the opportunity to return as Prashant has been incredibly rewarding." Verma also shared his excitement about bringing Season 2 to life, saying it has not been just another project for him but a dream inspired by the incredible love and appreciation from audiences worldwide.

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