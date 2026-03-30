'Euphoria' was released in theaters on February 6

OTT: When, where to watch Sara Arjun's Telugu drama 'Euphoria'

By Isha Sharma 05:08 pm Mar 30, 202605:08 pm

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The award-winning Telugu film Euphoria, directed by Gunasekhar and starring Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun in a key role, will premiere on ETV Win on April 2. The movie was released in theaters on February 6 but failed to perform commercially despite receiving critical acclaim. It won two Gaddar Awards for Best Supporting Actress (Bhumika Chawla) and Best Story Writer (Gunasekhar).