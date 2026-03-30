OTT: When, where to watch Sara Arjun's Telugu drama 'Euphoria'
What's the story
The award-winning Telugu film Euphoria, directed by Gunasekhar and starring Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun in a key role, will premiere on ETV Win on April 2. The movie was released in theaters on February 6 but failed to perform commercially despite receiving critical acclaim. It won two Gaddar Awards for Best Supporting Actress (Bhumika Chawla) and Best Story Writer (Gunasekhar).
Streaming details
Meet the ensemble cast of the movie
Euphoria is one of the few recent South films, along with Bharta Mahasayulaku Wigyapthi, to have an 8-week theatrical-to-OTT window. The film also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Nassar, Rohith, Vignesh Gavireddy, Likhitha Yalamanchali, Addala Prudhviraj, and Kalpa Latha in pivotal roles. It was produced by Neelima Guna and Yuktha Guna.
'Euphoria'
'Euphoria' marked a milestone for Arjun
Euphoria marked Arjun's debut as a lead actor in Telugu cinema. It was distributed by Sri Thenandal Films and Mythri Movie Makers and features music by Kaala Bhairava. Prawin Pudi edited the film, while the cinematography was by Praveen K Pothan. Meanwhile, Arjun's latest, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released on March 19. It stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.