Sara on following both Hinduism and Islam: I'm an Indian

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan , who is the daughter of former interfaith couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh , recently spoke about her upbringing. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she said that she considers herself "an Indian" above all else. "Whatever my spiritual beliefs may be... at the core of it, there's a very strong pulse of just being Indian," she said.

Festivals On celebrating festivals Khan further elaborated on her belief in being Indian by saying that it means celebrating all kinds of festivals. "We celebrate Eid, we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, we celebrate Christmas, and I feel that empathy isn't as prevalent as it should be, but festivals allow for it." She also emphasized the importance of Ganesh Chaturthi in fostering a sense of community among people.

Community spirit On importance of Ganesh Chaturthi Khan said, "To me, the festival truly rekindles a sense of communal spirit." "In a world that can sometimes feel so isolated, it's heart-warming to see everyone come together to celebrate, to pray and hope not just for auspicious beginnings in our own lives but for everyone's." She also stressed the festival's ability to remind people of shared goodness and hope.