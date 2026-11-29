Sarathkumar, Ajith reunite for 'Dare Devil' after nearly 3 decades
Radikaa Sarathkumar and Ajith are reuniting on screen after nearly three decades for the film Dare Devil.
Their last collaboration was way back in 1999's Amarkkalam, and before that, Radikaa even played Ajith's mother in Pavithra (1994).
'Dare Devil' role written for Sarathkumar
Radikaa's role in Dare Devil was written just for her, showing how central she is to the story. Despite a packed schedule, she made time to join the shoot last week.
The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran, and insiders say her character is key to the plot.
There's real mutual respect between Radikaa and Ajith, whom she met ahead of his race at the Silverstone Circuit in London, which makes their on-screen chemistry something fans can look forward to.