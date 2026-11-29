Radikaa's role in Dare Devil was written just for her, showing how central she is to the story. Despite a packed schedule, she made time to join the shoot last week.

The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran, and insiders say her character is key to the plot.

There's real mutual respect between Radikaa and Ajith, whom she met ahead of his race at the Silverstone Circuit in London, which makes their on-screen chemistry something fans can look forward to.