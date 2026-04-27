Saravanan's 'Leader' expected to stream on Prime Video May 1 Entertainment Apr 27, 2026

Missed Leader in theaters? The Tamil spy action flick starring Legend Saravanan (who also produced it) is expected to hit Prime Video on May 1.

The film, which first released on April 3 this year, didn't make huge waves at the box office and got mixed reviews, but it is expected to stream on Prime Video from May 1.