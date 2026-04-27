Saravanan's 'Leader' expected to stream on Prime Video May 1
Entertainment
Missed Leader in theaters? The Tamil spy action flick starring Legend Saravanan (who also produced it) is expected to hit Prime Video on May 1.
The film, which first released on April 3 this year, didn't make huge waves at the box office and got mixed reviews, but it is expected to stream on Prime Video from May 1.
Senthilkumar's 'Leader' follows undercover agent
Directed by R S Durai Senthilkumar, Leader follows an undercover agent posing as a car mechanic in Thoothukudi, racing to stop a dangerous ammonium nitrate plot.
Saravanan's performance reportedly gets stronger as the movie goes on, and he's joined by Andrea, Shaam, and Santhosh Prathap, so there's some solid acting talent backing up the action.