'Sardar 2' collects ₹17.75cr in 1st week amid 'Mandaadi' competition
Entertainment
Karthi's Sardar 2 hasn't had the best start. It earned just ₹17.75 crore in its first week.
The sequel opened with a decent ₹5 crore, but numbers dropped fast to only ₹65 lakh by day eight.
Part of the struggle? It's up against strong competition from Mandaadi.
'Sardar 2' villain seeks Doku
Sardar 2 follows Vijay Prakash (Karthi) and his dad Sardar (SJ Suryah) as they try to stop villain Black Dagger from getting a dangerous biochemical weapon called Doku.
The cast also includes Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath.
Even with its action-packed plot and big names, the film just couldn't pull crowds this time around, mostly due to Mandaadi.