'Sardar 2' starring Karthi sees day 5 drop to ₹1.5cr
Entertainment
Sardar 2, the Tamil spy thriller with Karthi in a double role, isn't quite living up to its hype.
Released on September 10, the film saw its earnings drop to ₹1.5 crore on day five, a noticeable dip from day four.
So far, it's made ₹13.1 crore in India and about ₹19.85 crore worldwide.
'Sardar 2' both prequel and sequel
The movie played across 2,473 shows in India and pulled in most of its money from Tamil audiences, with some support from Telugu viewers and overseas fans (₹4.5 crore abroad).
Directed by P.S. Mithran and featuring S.J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, and Ashika Ranganath alongside Karthi, Sardar 2 acts as both a prequel and sequel to the hit original from 2022.