Saregama takes Ilaiyaraaja back to court over 134 songs 1976-2001
Entertainment
Saregama India is taking composer Ilaiyaraaja back to court, accusing him of ignoring a previous order that banned him from using and claiming ownership of songs he made for 134 films between 1976 and 2001.
The dispute started when Saregama said Ilaiyaraaja uploaded these tracks on streaming platforms like Amazon Music and JioSaavn without permission.
Saregama seeks Ilaiyaraaja jail, asset freeze
Saregama says Ilaiyaraaja kept streaming the songs on sites like Spotify and YouTube, even after the court's ban.
They're asking the court to freeze his assets and jail him for not following orders, backing their claims with screenshots and links.
Ilaiyaraaja has been officially notified and must respond.