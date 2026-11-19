Sarja files formal complaint after baseless rumors about elder daughter
Actor Arjun Sarja is speaking out after hurtful rumors surfaced about his elder daughter Aishwarya, including claims about her marriage and personal life.
He called the allegations baseless and said no woman should have to face such public scrutiny or character attacks.
Sarja shared that he's already filed a formal complaint with authorities to set the record straight.
Sarja backs daughter married to Ramaiah
Aishwarya, who married Umapathy Ramaiah in June 2024 at a star-studded Chennai ceremony, is getting full support from her father.
Sarja stressed that respect and dignity matter most, saying women shouldn't be judged for their personal choices.
He's standing by his daughter through it all, urging people to think twice before spreading unfounded rumors.