NCW summons Nora Fatehi in 'Sarke Chunar Teri' controversy
What's the story
The National Commission for Women has summoned Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt over the controversy surrounding the song, Sarke Chunar Teri, reported PTI. The commission has given Fatehi a final opportunity to appear before it on April 27, while Dutt is scheduled to appear on Wednesday, April 8. The panel had taken suo motu cognizance of the song's allegedly objectionable lyrics and held a hearing on Monday, April 6.
Proceedings
'Dignity of women cannot be compromised in name of creativity'
During the proceedings, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said, "The dignity of women cannot be compromised in the name of creativity." She rejected arguments by those summoned that they were unaware of the meaning of the lyrics. Meanwhile, the hearing saw lyricist Raqueeb Alam, director Prem, and KVN Productions representatives Gautam K M and Suprith appear before the commission.
Public backlash
'Sarke Chunar Teri' pulled from platforms
The controversial track is from the film KD: The Devil. Following its release, the track faced severe backlash for its vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography. The controversy intensified with legal complaints seeking a ban, citing concerns over its impact on minors and public decency. Amid mounting pressure, the makers later pulled the song from YouTube and other platforms. Directed by Prem and starring Dhruv Sarja in the lead, KD: The Devil is set to hit theaters on April 30.