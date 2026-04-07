NCW summons Nora Fatehi in 'Sarke Chunar Teri' controversy

During the proceedings, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said, "The dignity of women cannot be compromised in the name of creativity." She rejected arguments by those summoned that they were unaware of the meaning of the lyrics. Meanwhile, the hearing saw lyricist Raqueeb Alam, director Prem, and KVN Productions representatives Gautam K M and Suprith appear before the commission.

Public backlash

'Sarke Chunar Teri' pulled from platforms

The controversial track is from the film KD: The Devil. Following its release, the track faced severe backlash for its vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography. The controversy intensified with legal complaints seeking a ban, citing concerns over its impact on minors and public decency. Amid mounting pressure, the makers later pulled the song from YouTube and other platforms. Directed by Prem and starring Dhruv Sarja in the lead, KD: The Devil is set to hit theaters on April 30.